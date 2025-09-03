Automated VMware vSphere Foundation (VVF) 9.0 Lab Deployment Script

After publishing my long awaited Automated VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9.0 Lab Deployment Script yesterday, I already had a request for a simliar solution to deploy VMware vSphere Foundation (VVF) environment.

Luckily, with new the VCF 9.0 Installer, it super easy to deploy either VCF or VVF, as VVF is just a subset of a VCF deployment. In fact, I had already incorporated this capability into the initial script, but I just did not get a chance to add the documentation for VVF as I know VCF has been the most popular request for this script.



I have updated my documentation to now include an example for deploying VVF as you can see from the screenshot below. It will automatically pull the required packages for VVF versus a VCF deployment and then proceed with deploying the components.



You can find all the details and documentation at the following Github repo: https://github.com/lamw/vcf-fleet-automated-lab-deployment