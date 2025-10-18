Quick Tip - vSphere Supervisor fails to complete due to vSAN Health Check Alerts

I just re-deployed my VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9.0.1 lab setup this evening, and after configuring configuring VCF Networking with VPC, I proceeded with vSphere Supervisor enablement using VPC. I had exported my previous vSphere Supervisor configuration to JSON, so the enablement should have been a no-op but as it was about to complete, I noticed there was this "Apply Solution" vCenter Server task that just kept failing with the following error message:

A general system error occurred: Health Check for 'esx03.vcf.lab' failed



I was really baffled by the error message and what health check was failing!?! I did know the Apply Solution typically would involve EAM (ESX Agent Manager), but I did not see anything out of the blue and I was in the process of filing an internal bug.

While I was waiting for the support bundles to generate and download, I figured I try searching for the keywords in our internal Google Chat in case someone had ran into error before. While there were few matches, there were no follow-ups or resolution. I was about to give up and then I saw a comment from Maher AlAsfar mentioning that if you use vSAN, make sure to silence all vSAN alerts as that is being checked by vSphere Lifecycle Manager (vLCM) as part of its healh check compliance!

Sure enough, I had two vSAN Health Check Alerts!



Once I silenced the vSAN alerts, the Apply Solution task completed immediately, and about a minute later, the vSphere Supervisor enablement also finished.