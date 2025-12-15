Increasing VCF Installer & SDDC Manager Timeout for NSX Deployment

For resource constrained environments, deploying VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) can take longer, especially when deploying on top of a Nested ESXi configuration. However, the VCF Installer does provide a robust retry function that typically will resolve most intermediate issues.

With that said, for environments that are more resource constrained, you may notice the NSX component fails to complete its initialization within the default timeout period. Users can increase the timeout by adding nsxt.manager.wait.minutes to increase the time out (minutes) that VCF Installer / SDDC Manager will wait for NSX to be ready.

echo "nsxt.manager.wait.minutes=180" >> /etc/vmware/vcf/domainmanager/application-prod.properties echo 'y' | /opt/vmware/vcf/operationsmanager/scripts/cli/sddcmanager_restart_services.sh

Note: SDDC Manager is responsible for deploying NSX, so the setting above should be applied to SDDC Manager. The default behavior of the VCF Installer is to switch to the SDDC Manager function, which means the setting above is actually applied to the VCF Installer unless you are overriding this behavior within the JSON deployment file.

In addition, the VCF Installer will also delete a failed resource after a certain number of retries, which can be tricky to debug.

Here are two additional settings that can be useful to both retain the failed component for troubleshooting and increasing the number of retry (default 3):

echo "orchestrator.task.undoOnFailure=true" >> /etc/vmware/vcf/domainmanager/application-prod.properties echo "orchestrator.task.retry.max=5" >> /etc/vmware/vcf/domainmanager/application-prod.properties echo 'y' | /opt/vmware/vcf/operationsmanager/scripts/cli/sddcmanager_restart_services.sh