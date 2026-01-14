Disable HTTP Range Requests on Synology WebStation, Apache or Nginx

I use my Synology NAS to host a variety of services including a web server, file server and a backup system. As part of some testing that I had been performing, I needed to ensure that my web server does not respond to HTTP Range Requests, which allow clients to retrieve specific byte ranges rather than downloading an entire resource in a single transfer.
We can check whether a web server supports HTTP Range Requests by specifying a range of bytes as demonstrated in this cURL example below:
curl -H "Range: bytes=0-10" -I http://depot.vcf.lab/PROD/vsan/hcl/lastupdatedtime.json -u $CREDS
You should receive an HTTP 206 response which indicates HTTP Range Requests is supported by your web server, which my Synology supports by default.
Unlike a traditional web server where disabling HTTP Range Requests is pretty straightforward, modifying the default behavior for Synology WebStation is slightly more complicated. After some trial and error, I was able to successfully disable HTTP Range Requests on my Synology system, and for those with a similar requirement, the following sections outline the steps for several popular web server backends.
Apache
Run sudo a2enmod and then add the following to your apache configuration and then restart apache.
Header unset Accept-Ranges RequestHeader unset Range
Nginx
Add the following to your Nginx configuration and then restart Nginx.
max_ranges 0
Synology WebStation
Step 1 - Navigate to Package Center->Web Station->Web Portal and create a new Web Service Portal based on your desired configuration such as shown in the example below:
Step 2 - Navigate to Package Center->Web Station->Web Service and create a new Static Website to map the web service you had created to the desired document root and HTTP backend, which I am using Nginx.
Step 3 - SSH to your Synology and switch to the root user (or you can use sudo) and then cd into /usr/local/etc/nginx/sites-available directory. Depending on your setup, you may find a number of web portal configuration files and we need to identify the one that is mapped to ours that was created in Step 1. Since I choose a different HTTP port (8888), that would be one unique way to quickly search all files as that is the only service that is using that port on my Synology, which you can use the following command:
grep 8888 *
As you can see from the screenshot, our web portal configuration file is stored in ead24cle-18a1-4810-85b-9aab25d38383.w3conf
Step 4 - We now need to view the contents of the file from Step 3 and look for the very last include statement, which in my example is /usr/local/etc/nginx/conf.d/.service.43e641d2-e92f-45d3-8590-801fb022ae26.91246eb8-1f73-4c40-a95b-cd1da6537dd1.conf
Step 5 - Finally, we can view the contents of this file to understand the full path to the user customization file (user.conf) as shown in the screenshot below.
We now have all the pieces of information to apply our custom configuration for your web service.
Step 6 - We need to create the directory before the user.conf which is the UUID shown in Step 5
mkdir -p /usr/local/etc/nginx/conf.d/91246eb8-1f73-4c40-a95b-cd1da6537dd1
Then we will create the /usr/local/etc/nginx/conf.d/91246eb8-1f73-4c40-a95b-cd1da6537dd1/user.conf that will contain your customization which should specify the desired location label within the root directory and the following for disabling HTTP range requests:
location /PROD/ { alias /volume1/web/PROD/; autoindex on; # Disable Byte-Range requests max_ranges 0; set $http_range ""; add_header Accept-Ranges "none" always; # Performance gzip off; # Ensure Nginx looks for the file before giving up try_files $uri $uri/ =404; }
Step 8 - Run the following command to verify that our configuration file is correct:
nginx -t
Step 9 - Run the following command to restart Nginx backend
synosystemctl restart nginx
Step 10 - If we now perform the same cURL operation against our new web service endpoint on port 8888:
curl -H "Range: bytes=0-10" -I http://depot.vcf.lab:8888/PROD/vsan/hcl/lastupdatedtime.json -u $CREDS
we can see that we no longer receive an HTTP 206 but just HTTP 200 response, which is verifies that the backend web server does not support an HTTP Range Requests anymore.
Comments
V says
as far as I remember, Windows updates are relying on exactly this feature, we had to configure our squid proxy to support the same while downloading patches from the internet. Why do we need to disable that for vSphere? One would think that there is some metadata with checksum so even a flipping of a single bit would be notified by the updater. Range request could also be helpful to pause and resume downloads.
William Lam says
I never said this was required for vSphere 🙂
I just said I was doing some "testing" that had a requirement ...