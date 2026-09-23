Bypassing Minimum Storage Pre-Check for vDefend Security Services Platform (SSP) 5.2 Lab Deployments

After successfully deploying the vDefend Security Services Platform (SSP) 5.2 Installer, which I recently built some automation for, the next step is to deploy an SSP Instance. I was surprised to see there was a fairly hefty minimum storage pre-check of a little over 3.5TB, something I certainly hope my lab never gets close to consuming! Since thin provisioning is already used by default, ideally the minimum storage requirement should simply reflect what is needed for the selected form factor.



😅Fortunately, there is a workaround to skip the minimum storage pre-check and allow us to proceed with the SSP Instance deployment.

Disclaimer: This is not officially supported by Broadcom, please use only in a non-production environment for lab and learning purposes.

SSH to the SSP Installer VM using the sysadmin account, switch to the root user, and edit the /config/clusterctl/settings.json file by appending the following at the end of the file. Make sure to add a comma to the preceding line to maintain valid JSON syntax:

"skip_check_storage_policy": true



Once you have made the change, no need to restart any services, you can re-run the pre-check and storage policy check will now be skipped.

Note: I know it might be tempting to mess with the other parameters like controlling the number of control plane nodes or reducing resources on worker nodes, I have already tried and you will end up with either failed deployments or inability to enable additional SSP capabilities. I have already spoken with SSP Engineering and further optimizations for lab deployments is already in the works.