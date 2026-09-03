VCF 9.1.1: Adopting the Reduced VCF Management Services (VCFMS) Footprint After an Upgrade

When VCF Management Services (VCFMS) was introduced in VCF 9.1.0, its virtual machine sizing was optimized to accommodate the largest optional Day-N service. This reduced the likelihood of requiring a rollout to a larger VM size as additional services were enabled. However, for environments that did not deploy these optional Day-N services, some VCFMS virtual machines could be larger than necessary.

With VCF 9.1.1, VCFMS sizing has been optimized for the initial Day-0 deployment. In addition, individual VCFMS components have been further right-sized to ensure that each service reserves only the resources it requires, improving overall resource utilization. For example, a Simple (non-HA) deployment, you will now have one less VCFMS Worker Node (12 vCPU / 24GB memory).



It is important to note that the right-sized VCFMS worker nodes and component sizing are automatically applied for new VCF 9.1.1 deployments, but they are not automatically applied to existing deployments that are upgraded to VCF 9.1.1.

With that said, users who upgrade to VCF 9.1.1 can still realize the benefits of the reduced VCFMS footprint by running a post-upgrade script that produces the same end state as a new VCF 9.1.1 deployment.



Here is my VCF 9.1.0 environment that has been upgraded to 9.1.1 and it is using the Simple deployment, which means 1 x Control Plane and 3 x Worker Node.



A Broadcom KB will be provided with the detailed right-sizing instructions, but here is the high level overview for those interested.

Step 1 - Identify the VCFMS Control Plane Node by logging into VCF Operations and navigating to Build > Lifecycle > VCF Management > Components > VCF Services Runtime and scroll down to the nodes table.



Step 2 - Download the right-sizing script from the KB article and copy it to a VCFMS Control Plane node using SCP. SSH to the node using the vmware-system-user account, elevate to the root user with sudo, and then execute the script.



Once the package deployment is successful, which you can confirm with the following command:

kubectl get pd vmsp-platform -n vmsp-platform -w



The rollout of the new VCFMS worker nodes should start roughly 10-15 minutes and you should end up with the following if you had started with a Simple deployment with no additional Day-N components deployed.