This post is not technology related, so feel free to ignore.

For those that know me or follow me on Twitter, know that I enjoy the outdoors and hiking. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, our family would normally go on several hikes a year, usually when there is a long holiday weekend or during the winter break season.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, I came to learn that my buddy Sunny Dua was doing a fun challenge with his son, 30 hikes in a 30 days (IIRC) and I thought that was such a great idea! I figure I would slowly ease my daughter into hiking, especially as she was much younger than Sunny's son. With that, I started hiking with my daughter (late July), doing one hike every Sunday and see where it goes.

As you can see from the tweet below, we really enjoyed our time together and she also reached an amazing milestone concluding 2020 with 20 hikes, totaling 100+miles!

🥳🎉 👏 Super proud of #kinderlam & her major accomplishment today! What an awesome way to end 2020 💪 Total Hikes: 20 (Late July to today)

Total Miles: 103.3 miles

Longest Hike: 12.5 miles

Most Hikes in Week: 4

Most Miles in Week: 30.6 miles

Highest Elevation: 2,500 ft pic.twitter.com/4a8ZlJttrU — William Lam (@lamw) December 29, 2020

During this time, I also kept a log of all the trails that we had completed and potential trails for the future, especially with so many options within the Bay Area. I have shared this list with friends and colleagues looking for hiking options and I realize I should probably just make it public for anyone that might be interested in checking out a new hike if you live in area or visiting.

Hiking Trails: https://github.com/lamw/hiking

As of publishing this blog post, we have completed almost 50 hikes in the past three years. As you can see, we have continued with this tradition (time permitting) and will continue to update the list of trails we complete as a family.

Total Hikes: 49 (213.61 miles)

2020 : 20 (103.3 miles)

2021 : 21 (74.92 miles)

2022: 8 (35.39 miles)