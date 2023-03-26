Quick Tip - Enabling ESXi Coredumps to be stored on USB

I was recently working with Engineering to reproduce an issue which causes an ESXi PSOD (Purple Screen of Death) and I wanted the generated ESXi coredump to simply write to the USB device, which I could easily grab.

As of ESXi 7.x, I know we had removed a few of the old ESXi kernel boot options for allowing ESXi to store coredumps on a USB device and the using the ESXi kernel boot option allowCoreDumpOnUsb=TRUE should now be used, however I was struggling to get it to work.

Since I was using a debug version of ESXi, I needed to install ESXi from scratch and I thought I could simpply add the required kernel option, as shown in the screenshot below, and I had assumed it would automatically configure the ESXi coredump file to be stored on the VMFS-L volume residing on the USB device.



After a couple of attempts, I finally realized that this particular ESXi kernel boot option, is literally that, a boot option that is only applicable after the initial ESXi installation. 🤦 Unlike other ESXi kernel boot options which can be used during the initial installation which would apply certain configuration changes, this setting applies after ESXi has been installed. Once I appended the setting, the ESXi coredump file was created in the VMFS-L volume and I was then able to reproduce the issue and generate vm-support bundle that included the coredump!