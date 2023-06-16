Retrieving and translating CPUID features for a vSphere VM

Whether you are using the classic Enhanced vMotion Compatibility (EVC) on a vSphere Cluster or the new Per-VM EVC capability, the usable (user-level) CPU features from an ESXi host are then presented down into a Virtual Machine for consumption.

If you wanted to see what which CPU features are exposed for a particular VM or even custom CPU compatibility mask which hides certain CPU features, you can do so by using the vSphere API and accessing either the FeatureRequirement or FeatureMask properties, depending if Per-VM EVC is configured or not. The results from the vSphere API is a list of CPUID strings that may or may not be easy to translate to the friendly CPU processor feature name.

While doing some testing, I noticed that for VMs configured with Per-VM EVC, rather than listing out the CPUID strings, it actually lists the friendly CPU processor feature name.



I was not able to find any CPUID translator using the EvcManager API, but the vSphere UI must be getting this information somehow, right? After a bit of poking around in my vCenter Server Appliance (VCSA), I realized how this translation was occurring ...

It turns out the translation of these CPUID strings is actually provided by one of the localization file within the VCSA which is located at /etc/vmware-vpx/extensions/VirtualCenter/locale/en/locmsg.vmsg and is what the vSphere UI uses, among other localization files, to translate the various text based on the configured locale.

With this information, we can extract the CPUID strings from the localization file and then use that to translate the CPUID features for a given VM with a simple PowerCLI script leveraging the vSphere API, which is exactly what I have built with the Get-VMCPUFeatures function.

Note: Not all CPUID strings will have a translation, I thought there was an issue with my script but I realized it was showing the same output as the vSphere UI, which is how I validated everything was translated correctly.

Step 1 - Connect to either your vCenter Server or ESXi host using the Connect-VIServer cmdlet

Step 2 - Source the VMCPUFeatures.ps1 file so you can use the Get-VMCPUFeatures function by running the following:

. ./VMCPUFeatures.ps1

Step 3 - Finally, run the Get-VMCPUFeatures function and provide the name of a VM you wish to check:

Get-VMCPUFeatures -VMName "vcsa.primp-industries.local"



By default, the function only outputs the CPUID features, shown on the left in the screenshot above. If you want the translated CPUID feature name, then you need to specify the -Translate parameter which will then output the friendly CPU feature name as shown on the right of the screenshot above.

As a reference, for the latest vSphere 8.0 Update 1 release, we currently have the following CPUID strings to friendly feature name: