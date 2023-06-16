WilliamLam.com

Retrieving and translating CPUID features for a vSphere VM

by

Whether you are using the classic Enhanced vMotion Compatibility (EVC) on a vSphere Cluster or the new Per-VM EVC capability, the usable (user-level) CPU features from an ESXi host are then presented down into a Virtual Machine for consumption.

If you wanted to see what which CPU features are exposed for a particular VM or even custom CPU compatibility mask which hides certain CPU features, you can do so by using the vSphere API and accessing either the FeatureRequirement or FeatureMask properties, depending if Per-VM EVC is configured or not. The results from the vSphere API is a list of CPUID strings that may or may not be easy to translate to the friendly CPU processor feature name.

While doing some testing, I noticed that for VMs configured with Per-VM EVC, rather than listing out the CPUID strings, it actually lists the friendly CPU processor feature name.


I was not able to find any CPUID translator using the EvcManager API, but the vSphere UI must be getting this information somehow, right? After a bit of poking around in my vCenter Server Appliance (VCSA), I realized how this translation was occurring ...

It turns out the translation of these CPUID strings is actually provided by one of the localization file within the VCSA which is located at /etc/vmware-vpx/extensions/VirtualCenter/locale/en/locmsg.vmsg and is what the vSphere UI uses, among other localization files, to translate the various text based on the configured locale.

With this information, we can extract the CPUID strings from the localization file and then use that to translate the CPUID features for a given VM with a simple PowerCLI script leveraging the vSphere API, which is exactly what I have built with the Get-VMCPUFeatures function.

Note: Not all CPUID strings will have a translation, I thought there was an issue with my script but I realized it was showing the same output as the vSphere UI, which is how I validated everything was translated correctly.

Step 1 - Connect to either your vCenter Server or ESXi host using the Connect-VIServer cmdlet

Step 2 - Source the VMCPUFeatures.ps1 file so you can use the Get-VMCPUFeatures function by running the following:

. ./VMCPUFeatures.ps1

Step 3 - Finally, run the Get-VMCPUFeatures function and provide the name of a VM you wish to check:

Get-VMCPUFeatures -VMName "vcsa.primp-industries.local"


By default, the function only outputs the CPUID features, shown on the left in the screenshot above. If you want the translated CPUID feature name, then you need to specify the -Translate parameter which will then output the friendly CPU feature name as shown on the right of  the screenshot above.

As a reference, for the latest vSphere 8.0 Update 1 release, we currently have the following CPUID strings to friendly feature name:

key value
cpuid.3dnow 3DNow!
cpuid.3dnowplus AMD extensions to 3DNow! (3DNowExt)
cpuid.3dnprefetch 3DNow! PREFETCH and PREFETCHW
cpuid.abm Advanced Bit Manipulation (ABM)
cpuid.adx Multi-Precision Add-Carry Instruction Extensions (ADX)
cpuid.aes AES instructions (AES-NI)
cpuid.always_serializing_lfence Always serializing LFENCE
cpuid.amd AMD
cpuid.amd_fast_short_cmpsb Fast short CMPSB
cpuid.amd_fast_short_stosb Fast short STOSB
cpuid.amx_bf16 Advanced Matrix Extensions support for BF16
cpuid.amx_int8 Advanced Matrix Extensions support for INT8
cpuid.amx_tile Advanced Matrix Extensions Tile Architecture
cpuid.automatic_ibrs Automatic IBRS
cpuid.avx Advanced Vector Extensions (AVX)
cpuid.avx2 Advanced Vector Extensions 2 (AVX2)
cpuid.avx512bf16 Advanced Vector Extensions 512 support for BF16 (AVX512BF16)
cpuid.avx512bitalg Advanced Vector Extensions 512 Bit Algorithms (AVX512BITALG)
cpuid.avx512bw Advanced Vector Extensions 512 Byte and Word Instructions (AVX512BW)
cpuid.avx512cd Advanced Vector Extensions 512 Confict Detection (AVX512CD)
cpuid.avx512dq Advanced Vector Extensions 512 Doubleword and Quadword (AVX512DQ)
cpuid.avx512er Advanced Vector Extensions 512 Exponential and Reciprocal (AVX512ER)
cpuid.avx512f Advanced Vector Extensions 512 Foundation (AVX512F)
cpuid.avx512fp16 Advanced Vector Extensions 512 support for FP16 (AVX512FP16)
cpuid.avx512ifma Advanced Vector Extensions 512 Integer Fused Multiply Add (AVX512IFMA)
cpuid.avx512pf Advanced Vector Extensions 512 Prefetch Instructions (AVX512PF)
cpuid.avx512vbmi Advanced Vector Extensions 512 Vectorized Bit Manipulation (AVX512VBMI)
cpuid.avx512vbmi2 Advanced Vector Extensions 512 Vectorized Bit Manipulation 2.0 (AVX512VBMI2)
cpuid.avx512vl Advanced Vector Extensions 512 Vector Length Extensions (AVX512VL)
cpuid.avx512vnni Advanced Vector Extensions 512 Vector Neural Network Instructions (AVX512VNNI)
cpuid.avx512vp2intersect Advanced Vector Extensions 512 Vector Pair Intersection to a Pair of Mask Registers (AVX512VP2INTERSECT)
cpuid.avx512vpopcntdq Advanced Vector Extensions 512 Vector Population Count Instructions (AVX512VPOPCNTDQ)
cpuid.avx_vnni Vector Neural Network Instructions
cpuid.bmi1 Bit Manipulation Instruction (BMI) Set 1
cpuid.bmi2 Bit Manipulation Instruction (BMI) Set 2
cpuid.cet_ss Shadow Stacks
cpuid.cldemote Cache Line Demote
cpuid.clflushopt Optimized version of clflush (CLFLUSHOPT)
cpuid.clwb Cache line write back (CLWB)
cpuid.clzero CLZERO
cpuid.cmpxchg16b CMPXCHG16B
cpuid.cr8avail 32-bit access to CR8
cpuid.cyrix Cyrix
cpuid.ds Debug Store (DS)
cpuid.enfstrg Fast string operations (Enhanced REP MOVSB/STOSB)
cpuid.extapicspc Extended APIC register space
cpuid.f16c Half-precision conversion instructions (F16C)
cpuid.family CPU Family
cpuid.fast_short_cmpsb_scasb Fast short CMPSB and SCASB
cpuid.fast_short_repmov Fast short REP MOV
cpuid.fast_short_stosb Fast short STOSB
cpuid.fast_zero_movsb Fast zero-length MOVSB
cpuid.fcmd FCMD
cpuid.ffxsr FFXSR (Fast FXSAVE and Fast FXRSTOR)
cpuid.fma FMA3
cpuid.fma4 FMA4
cpuid.fp_segment_zero FPU CS and FPU DS
cpuid.fsgsbase Instructions to read and write FS and GS base registers at any privilege level
cpuid.gfni Galois Field New Instructions (GFNI)
cpuid.hle Hardware Lock Elision (HLE)
cpuid.ibpb Indirect Branch Prediction Barrier
cpuid.ibrs Indirect Branch Restricted Speculation
cpuid.intel Intel
cpuid.invpcid Invalidate Process-Context Identifier (INVPCID)
cpuid.lahf64 64-bit support for LAHF/SAHF
cpuid.leaf88_ibrs_same_mode IBRS provides same mode protection
cpuid.leaf88_prefer_ibrs Prefer IBRS
cpuid.leaf88_psfd Predictive Store Forward Disable
cpuid.leaf88_ssbd_spec_ctrl Speculative Store Bypass Disable
cpuid.lm Longmode
cpuid.mdclear Microarchitectural Data clear
cpuid.misaligned_sse Misaligned SSE
cpuid.mmxext AMD extensions to MMX instructions
cpuid.model CPU Model
cpuid.movbe MOVBE
cpuid.movdir64b Move 64 bytes as Direct Store (MOVDIR64B)
cpuid.movdiri Move Doubleword as Direct Store (MOVDIRI)
cpuid.mpx Memory Protection Extensions (MPX)
cpuid.mwait MWAIT
cpuid.num_ext_levels CPU Number of Extended Levels
cpuid.numlevels CPU Number of Levels
cpuid.nx Execute Disable (XD) / No-Execute (NX)
cpuid.pcid PCID
cpuid.pclmulqdq Carryless multiply (PCLMULQDQ)
cpuid.pdpe1gb 1 GB pages (PDPE1GB)
cpuid.pks Protection Keys for Supervisor-mode Pages (PKS)
cpuid.pku Protection Keys For User-mode Pages (PKU)
cpuid.popcnt POPCNT
cpuid.pqe Platform Quality of Service Enforcement (PQE)
cpuid.pqe_l3 L3 Cache Allocation Technology (PQE_L3)
cpuid.prefetchwt1 Prefetch Vector Data Into Caches with Intent to Write and T1 Hint
cpuid.psfd Predictive Store Forwarding Disable
cpuid.psn Processor serial number (PSN)
cpuid.rdpid RDPID
cpuid.rdrand RDRAND
cpuid.rdseed RDSEED
cpuid.rdtscp RDTSCP
cpuid.rtm Restricted Transactional Memory (RTM)
cpuid.serialize SERIALIZE
cpuid.sha SHA extensions
cpuid.smap Supervisor Mode Access Prevention (SMAP)
cpuid.smep Supervisor Mode Execution Protection (SMEP)
cpuid.ss Self Snoop (SS)
cpuid.ssbd Speculative Store Bypass Disable
cpuid.sse3 SSE3
cpuid.sse41 SSE4.1
cpuid.sse42 SSE4.2
cpuid.sse4a SSE4a
cpuid.ssse3 SSSE3
cpuid.stepping CPU Stepping
cpuid.stibp Single Thread Indirect Branch Predictor
cpuid.svm AMD-V (SVM)
cpuid.svm_decode_assists SVM decode-assists
cpuid.svm_flush_by_asid SVM flush by ASID
cpuid.svm_gmet Guest Mode Execute Trap (GMET)
cpuid.svm_npt Rapid Virtualization Indexing (RVI)
cpuid.svm_nrip SVM next RIP
cpuid.svm_sss Supervisor Shadow Stacks
cpuid.svm_vmcb_clean SVM VMCB Clean Bits
cpuid.tbm Trailing Bit Manipulation (TBM)
cpuid.umip User-Mode Instruction Prevention (UMIP)
cpuid.upper_address_ignore Upper Address Ignore
cpuid.vaes Vectorized AES
cpuid.via VIA
cpuid.vmx Intel VT-x
cpuid.vpclmulqdq VPCLMULQDQ
cpuid.wbnoinvd WBNOINVD
cpuid.xcr0_master_bndcsr XSAVE of BNDCFGU and BNDSTATUS registers (BNDCSR)
cpuid.xcr0_master_bndregs XSAVE of BND0-BND3 bounds registers (BNDREGS)
cpuid.xcr0_master_hi16_zmm XSAVE of ZMM registers ZMM16-ZMM31
cpuid.xcr0_master_opmask XSAVE of opmask registers k0-k7
cpuid.xcr0_master_pkru XSAVE of Protection Key Register User State (PKRU)
cpuid.xcr0_master_sse XSAVE SSE State
cpuid.xcr0_master_xtilecfg XSAVE of XTILECFG
cpuid.xcr0_master_xtiledata XSAVE of XTILEDATA
cpuid.xcr0_master_ymm_h XSAVE YMM State
cpuid.xcr0_master_zmm_h XSAVE of high 256 bits of ZMM registers ZMM0-ZMM15
cpuid.xfd Extended Feature Disable (XFD)
cpuid.xgetbv_ecx1 XGETBV with ECX
cpuid.xop Extended Operations (XOP)
cpuid.xsave XSAVE
cpuid.xsave_xtilecfg_align Alignment of XTILECFG in XSAVE
cpuid.xsave_xtilecfg_xfd Extended feature disable of XTILECFG
cpuid.xsave_xtiledata_align Alignment of XTILEDATA in XSAVE
cpuid.xsave_xtiledata_xfd Extended feature disable of XTILEDATA
cpuid.xsavec XSAVEC (save extended states in compact format)
cpuid.xsaveopt XSAVEOPT
cpuid.xsaves XSAVES (save supervisor states)
cpuid.xsaves_cet_s_sup_by_xss XSS support for supervisor CET state
cpuid.xsaves_cet_u_sup_by_xss XSS support for user CET state
cpuid.xss_master_cet_s XSAVES of supervisor CET state

