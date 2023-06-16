Retrieving and translating CPUID features for a vSphere VM

Whether you are using the classic Enhanced vMotion Compatibility (EVC) on a vSphere Cluster or the new Per-VM EVC capability, the usable (user-level) CPU features from an ESXi host are then presented down into a Virtual Machine for consumption.
If you wanted to see what which CPU features are exposed for a particular VM or even custom CPU compatibility mask which hides certain CPU features, you can do so by using the vSphere API and accessing either the FeatureRequirement or FeatureMask properties, depending if Per-VM EVC is configured or not. The results from the vSphere API is a list of CPUID strings that may or may not be easy to translate to the friendly CPU processor feature name.
While doing some testing, I noticed that for VMs configured with Per-VM EVC, rather than listing out the CPUID strings, it actually lists the friendly CPU processor feature name.
I was not able to find any CPUID translator using the EvcManager API, but the vSphere UI must be getting this information somehow, right? After a bit of poking around in my vCenter Server Appliance (VCSA), I realized how this translation was occurring ...
It turns out the translation of these CPUID strings is actually provided by one of the localization file within the VCSA which is located at /etc/vmware-vpx/extensions/VirtualCenter/locale/en/locmsg.vmsg and is what the vSphere UI uses, among other localization files, to translate the various text based on the configured locale.
With this information, we can extract the CPUID strings from the localization file and then use that to translate the CPUID features for a given VM with a simple PowerCLI script leveraging the vSphere API, which is exactly what I have built with the Get-VMCPUFeatures function.
Note: Not all CPUID strings will have a translation, I thought there was an issue with my script but I realized it was showing the same output as the vSphere UI, which is how I validated everything was translated correctly.
Step 1 - Connect to either your vCenter Server or ESXi host using the Connect-VIServer cmdlet
Step 2 - Source the VMCPUFeatures.ps1 file so you can use the Get-VMCPUFeatures function by running the following:
. ./VMCPUFeatures.ps1
Step 3 - Finally, run the Get-VMCPUFeatures function and provide the name of a VM you wish to check:
Get-VMCPUFeatures -VMName "vcsa.primp-industries.local"
By default, the function only outputs the CPUID features, shown on the left in the screenshot above. If you want the translated CPUID feature name, then you need to specify the -Translate parameter which will then output the friendly CPU feature name as shown on the right of the screenshot above.
As a reference, for the latest vSphere 8.0 Update 1 release, we currently have the following CPUID strings to friendly feature name:
|key
|value
|cpuid.3dnow
|3DNow!
|cpuid.3dnowplus
|AMD extensions to 3DNow! (3DNowExt)
|cpuid.3dnprefetch
|3DNow! PREFETCH and PREFETCHW
|cpuid.abm
|Advanced Bit Manipulation (ABM)
|cpuid.adx
|Multi-Precision Add-Carry Instruction Extensions (ADX)
|cpuid.aes
|AES instructions (AES-NI)
|cpuid.always_serializing_lfence
|Always serializing LFENCE
|cpuid.amd
|AMD
|cpuid.amd_fast_short_cmpsb
|Fast short CMPSB
|cpuid.amd_fast_short_stosb
|Fast short STOSB
|cpuid.amx_bf16
|Advanced Matrix Extensions support for BF16
|cpuid.amx_int8
|Advanced Matrix Extensions support for INT8
|cpuid.amx_tile
|Advanced Matrix Extensions Tile Architecture
|cpuid.automatic_ibrs
|Automatic IBRS
|cpuid.avx
|Advanced Vector Extensions (AVX)
|cpuid.avx2
|Advanced Vector Extensions 2 (AVX2)
|cpuid.avx512bf16
|Advanced Vector Extensions 512 support for BF16 (AVX512BF16)
|cpuid.avx512bitalg
|Advanced Vector Extensions 512 Bit Algorithms (AVX512BITALG)
|cpuid.avx512bw
|Advanced Vector Extensions 512 Byte and Word Instructions (AVX512BW)
|cpuid.avx512cd
|Advanced Vector Extensions 512 Confict Detection (AVX512CD)
|cpuid.avx512dq
|Advanced Vector Extensions 512 Doubleword and Quadword (AVX512DQ)
|cpuid.avx512er
|Advanced Vector Extensions 512 Exponential and Reciprocal (AVX512ER)
|cpuid.avx512f
|Advanced Vector Extensions 512 Foundation (AVX512F)
|cpuid.avx512fp16
|Advanced Vector Extensions 512 support for FP16 (AVX512FP16)
|cpuid.avx512ifma
|Advanced Vector Extensions 512 Integer Fused Multiply Add (AVX512IFMA)
|cpuid.avx512pf
|Advanced Vector Extensions 512 Prefetch Instructions (AVX512PF)
|cpuid.avx512vbmi
|Advanced Vector Extensions 512 Vectorized Bit Manipulation (AVX512VBMI)
|cpuid.avx512vbmi2
|Advanced Vector Extensions 512 Vectorized Bit Manipulation 2.0 (AVX512VBMI2)
|cpuid.avx512vl
|Advanced Vector Extensions 512 Vector Length Extensions (AVX512VL)
|cpuid.avx512vnni
|Advanced Vector Extensions 512 Vector Neural Network Instructions (AVX512VNNI)
|cpuid.avx512vp2intersect
|Advanced Vector Extensions 512 Vector Pair Intersection to a Pair of Mask Registers (AVX512VP2INTERSECT)
|cpuid.avx512vpopcntdq
|Advanced Vector Extensions 512 Vector Population Count Instructions (AVX512VPOPCNTDQ)
|cpuid.avx_vnni
|Vector Neural Network Instructions
|cpuid.bmi1
|Bit Manipulation Instruction (BMI) Set 1
|cpuid.bmi2
|Bit Manipulation Instruction (BMI) Set 2
|cpuid.cet_ss
|Shadow Stacks
|cpuid.cldemote
|Cache Line Demote
|cpuid.clflushopt
|Optimized version of clflush (CLFLUSHOPT)
|cpuid.clwb
|Cache line write back (CLWB)
|cpuid.clzero
|CLZERO
|cpuid.cmpxchg16b
|CMPXCHG16B
|cpuid.cr8avail
|32-bit access to CR8
|cpuid.cyrix
|Cyrix
|cpuid.ds
|Debug Store (DS)
|cpuid.enfstrg
|Fast string operations (Enhanced REP MOVSB/STOSB)
|cpuid.extapicspc
|Extended APIC register space
|cpuid.f16c
|Half-precision conversion instructions (F16C)
|cpuid.family
|CPU Family
|cpuid.fast_short_cmpsb_scasb
|Fast short CMPSB and SCASB
|cpuid.fast_short_repmov
|Fast short REP MOV
|cpuid.fast_short_stosb
|Fast short STOSB
|cpuid.fast_zero_movsb
|Fast zero-length MOVSB
|cpuid.fcmd
|FCMD
|cpuid.ffxsr
|FFXSR (Fast FXSAVE and Fast FXRSTOR)
|cpuid.fma
|FMA3
|cpuid.fma4
|FMA4
|cpuid.fp_segment_zero
|FPU CS and FPU DS
|cpuid.fsgsbase
|Instructions to read and write FS and GS base registers at any privilege level
|cpuid.gfni
|Galois Field New Instructions (GFNI)
|cpuid.hle
|Hardware Lock Elision (HLE)
|cpuid.ibpb
|Indirect Branch Prediction Barrier
|cpuid.ibrs
|Indirect Branch Restricted Speculation
|cpuid.intel
|Intel
|cpuid.invpcid
|Invalidate Process-Context Identifier (INVPCID)
|cpuid.lahf64
|64-bit support for LAHF/SAHF
|cpuid.leaf88_ibrs_same_mode
|IBRS provides same mode protection
|cpuid.leaf88_prefer_ibrs
|Prefer IBRS
|cpuid.leaf88_psfd
|Predictive Store Forward Disable
|cpuid.leaf88_ssbd_spec_ctrl
|Speculative Store Bypass Disable
|cpuid.lm
|Longmode
|cpuid.mdclear
|Microarchitectural Data clear
|cpuid.misaligned_sse
|Misaligned SSE
|cpuid.mmxext
|AMD extensions to MMX instructions
|cpuid.model
|CPU Model
|cpuid.movbe
|MOVBE
|cpuid.movdir64b
|Move 64 bytes as Direct Store (MOVDIR64B)
|cpuid.movdiri
|Move Doubleword as Direct Store (MOVDIRI)
|cpuid.mpx
|Memory Protection Extensions (MPX)
|cpuid.mwait
|MWAIT
|cpuid.num_ext_levels
|CPU Number of Extended Levels
|cpuid.numlevels
|CPU Number of Levels
|cpuid.nx
|Execute Disable (XD) / No-Execute (NX)
|cpuid.pcid
|PCID
|cpuid.pclmulqdq
|Carryless multiply (PCLMULQDQ)
|cpuid.pdpe1gb
|1 GB pages (PDPE1GB)
|cpuid.pks
|Protection Keys for Supervisor-mode Pages (PKS)
|cpuid.pku
|Protection Keys For User-mode Pages (PKU)
|cpuid.popcnt
|POPCNT
|cpuid.pqe
|Platform Quality of Service Enforcement (PQE)
|cpuid.pqe_l3
|L3 Cache Allocation Technology (PQE_L3)
|cpuid.prefetchwt1
|Prefetch Vector Data Into Caches with Intent to Write and T1 Hint
|cpuid.psfd
|Predictive Store Forwarding Disable
|cpuid.psn
|Processor serial number (PSN)
|cpuid.rdpid
|RDPID
|cpuid.rdrand
|RDRAND
|cpuid.rdseed
|RDSEED
|cpuid.rdtscp
|RDTSCP
|cpuid.rtm
|Restricted Transactional Memory (RTM)
|cpuid.serialize
|SERIALIZE
|cpuid.sha
|SHA extensions
|cpuid.smap
|Supervisor Mode Access Prevention (SMAP)
|cpuid.smep
|Supervisor Mode Execution Protection (SMEP)
|cpuid.ss
|Self Snoop (SS)
|cpuid.ssbd
|Speculative Store Bypass Disable
|cpuid.sse3
|SSE3
|cpuid.sse41
|SSE4.1
|cpuid.sse42
|SSE4.2
|cpuid.sse4a
|SSE4a
|cpuid.ssse3
|SSSE3
|cpuid.stepping
|CPU Stepping
|cpuid.stibp
|Single Thread Indirect Branch Predictor
|cpuid.svm
|AMD-V (SVM)
|cpuid.svm_decode_assists
|SVM decode-assists
|cpuid.svm_flush_by_asid
|SVM flush by ASID
|cpuid.svm_gmet
|Guest Mode Execute Trap (GMET)
|cpuid.svm_npt
|Rapid Virtualization Indexing (RVI)
|cpuid.svm_nrip
|SVM next RIP
|cpuid.svm_sss
|Supervisor Shadow Stacks
|cpuid.svm_vmcb_clean
|SVM VMCB Clean Bits
|cpuid.tbm
|Trailing Bit Manipulation (TBM)
|cpuid.umip
|User-Mode Instruction Prevention (UMIP)
|cpuid.upper_address_ignore
|Upper Address Ignore
|cpuid.vaes
|Vectorized AES
|cpuid.via
|VIA
|cpuid.vmx
|Intel VT-x
|cpuid.vpclmulqdq
|VPCLMULQDQ
|cpuid.wbnoinvd
|WBNOINVD
|cpuid.xcr0_master_bndcsr
|XSAVE of BNDCFGU and BNDSTATUS registers (BNDCSR)
|cpuid.xcr0_master_bndregs
|XSAVE of BND0-BND3 bounds registers (BNDREGS)
|cpuid.xcr0_master_hi16_zmm
|XSAVE of ZMM registers ZMM16-ZMM31
|cpuid.xcr0_master_opmask
|XSAVE of opmask registers k0-k7
|cpuid.xcr0_master_pkru
|XSAVE of Protection Key Register User State (PKRU)
|cpuid.xcr0_master_sse
|XSAVE SSE State
|cpuid.xcr0_master_xtilecfg
|XSAVE of XTILECFG
|cpuid.xcr0_master_xtiledata
|XSAVE of XTILEDATA
|cpuid.xcr0_master_ymm_h
|XSAVE YMM State
|cpuid.xcr0_master_zmm_h
|XSAVE of high 256 bits of ZMM registers ZMM0-ZMM15
|cpuid.xfd
|Extended Feature Disable (XFD)
|cpuid.xgetbv_ecx1
|XGETBV with ECX
|cpuid.xop
|Extended Operations (XOP)
|cpuid.xsave
|XSAVE
|cpuid.xsave_xtilecfg_align
|Alignment of XTILECFG in XSAVE
|cpuid.xsave_xtilecfg_xfd
|Extended feature disable of XTILECFG
|cpuid.xsave_xtiledata_align
|Alignment of XTILEDATA in XSAVE
|cpuid.xsave_xtiledata_xfd
|Extended feature disable of XTILEDATA
|cpuid.xsavec
|XSAVEC (save extended states in compact format)
|cpuid.xsaveopt
|XSAVEOPT
|cpuid.xsaves
|XSAVES (save supervisor states)
|cpuid.xsaves_cet_s_sup_by_xss
|XSS support for supervisor CET state
|cpuid.xsaves_cet_u_sup_by_xss
|XSS support for user CET state
|cpuid.xss_master_cet_s
|XSAVES of supervisor CET state
Comments
durdin says
Thank you William for another great article.
It keeps me wondering, could this be used as a source of knowledge for setting up custom EVC mode for NUCs/homelabs? Some modern NUCs are stuck with Broadwell level even they are more recent, so it might be nice to trick it to some more recent level. Someday ago virten.net used to have such a idea, but it was hard to figure out what one need to change.
lamw says
I don't typically use EVC in my own setup, so I've never really looked at what each generation of NUC would map to. Do you have an example of a particular generation where you think it should go higher in EVC mode?