Useful Links for VMware by Broadcom Day 2 Transition

While today, May 6th, 2024 marks the completion of the "Day 2" transition where VMware's backend system has been migrated to Broadcom's backend system, it may still take a few days for all the new systems to fully settle with such a large migration project. There are also some planned post-Day 2 updates that are still pending for some web properties, so you may see additional updates towards end of the week as well.

With a large number of VMware web properties changing including some being retired and/or kept exactly the same, I have been collecting various links that customers, partners and employees may find useful. I will continue to make updates to this page as new or updated information is provided, so be sure to bookmark to stay up to date.

Note: Some downloads will require an active entitlement while others may not. You can check back later this week as I know not all downloads may be showing up immediately.

Updated Websites:

Existing Websites (No Changes for now):