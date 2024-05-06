Useful Links for VMware by Broadcom Day 2 Transition

While today, May 6th, 2024 marks the completion of the "Day 2" transition where VMware's backend system has been migrated to Broadcom's backend system, it may still take a few days for all the new systems to fully settle with such a large migration project. There are also some planned post-Day 2 updates that are still pending for some web properties, so you may see additional updates towards end of the week as well.
With a large number of VMware web properties changing including some being retired and/or kept exactly the same, I have been collecting various links that customers, partners and employees may find useful. I will continue to make updates to this page as new or updated information is provided, so be sure to bookmark to stay up to date.
Note: Some downloads will require an active entitlement while others may not. You can check back later this week as I know not all downloads may be showing up immediately.
Updated Websites:
- Customer Connect/Support
- Downloads
- Old: https://vmware.com/download
- New: https://support.broadcom.com/group/ecx/downloads (make sure to filter by VCF, TNZ, SDE & ANS in upper right hand corner after logging in)
- Download Methods: HTTPS (browser) and Secure FTP
- Support Offerings/SLA
- Product Lifecycle Matrix
- Knowledge Base
- Developer Portal
- Old: https://developer.vmware.com/home
- New: https://community.broadcom.com/developer-portal/
- API Documentation - https://developer.broadcom.com/xapis
- PowerCLI Documentation - https://developer.broadcom.com/powercli
- SDK Downloads - https://developer.broadcom.com/sdks
- Communities
- Old: https://communities.vmware.com
- New: https://community.broadcom.com/
- VCF Community - https://community.broadcom.com/vmware-cloud-foundation
- TNZ Community - https://community.broadcom.com/tanzu
- SDE Community - https://community.broadcom.com/software-defined-edge
- ANS Community - https://community.broadcom.com/applications-networking-security
- Flings
Existing Websites (No Changes for now):
- VMware Security Response Center (vSRC)
- VMware Compatibility Guide (VCG/HCL)
- VMware Configuration Maximums
- VMware Product Interoperability Matrix
- VMware Ports and Protocols
- VMware Documentation
- VMware Hands-on Lab (HOL)
- vSAN Sizer
- VMware Blog
Comments
_n345 says
As an insider, maybe you can push the powers that be to include DRS in vSphere® Standard rather than requiring Foundation. Exclusion of DRS is pushing many customers to exit the VMWare ecosystem due to budgetary constraints. My employer is a University and as a VMWare customer, we are planning an exit from VMWare within a year which is a highly a painful position to be in. Broadcom is losing and will continue to lose customers en-masse based on this alone. I beg for you with your insider position to help the community in this matter. Thank you kindly.
N786 says
I feel your frustration... My university was also affected. We'll consider exploring alternatives when the timing is right too.
Billy Bob says
I'm in the same boat. Being a rather large university in the Midwest, exit from VMware is becoming a really difficult decision due to the costs. 800% increase in costs... Side note, my Broadcom account is all messed up... can't see my contracts or download anything... Broadcom bit off more than they can chew?
Ray Parvaresh says
Thank you for the useful links, William. No doubt, this is going to be a painful transition!
Josh Hansen says
Cant logon to customer connect from VMware. What happened to the transition phase? Got my new account registered with buttcom, how do i get my licensing and entitlements? How do I download ESXI?
Can you refund the money I spent on vsphere and vsan six months ago?
Broadcom sucks, another product that you have ruined. Now I have to replace vsphere and carbon black. Funny thing is I replaced SEP with carbon black and Backup exec with veeam.
How long do I got before you buy veeam and ruin it?
I will never ever buy from broadcom and you NIC's suck too.
Tony Salazar says
Thank you, William, for the useful links! Change and transitions are difficult, I appreciate the great information.
William, do you know how I can access the ESXi for ARM download? Thanks!
William Lam says
ESXi-Arm download link will be updated post-Day 2, no ETA but it'll show up on the new Flings community when it is available
tonysalazarea330adb26 says
Thank you so much William!
Ray Parvaresh says
William, can you confirm support will not be renewed for the perpetual licenses unless we go subscription based? We just sunk mucho bucks into new perpetual licenses. What happens when licenses have been purchased at different times with different support expiry dates? Can you please shed some light on support moving forward? Thanks,