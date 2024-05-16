No entitlements needed for these popular VMware downloads on Broadcom Support Portal (BSP)

As users are getting more familiar with the new Broadcom Support Portal (BSP), especially for downloading VMware software, an active entitlement is required for most downloads.

Note: If you are new to Broadcom Support Portal (BSP), be sure to check out my recent blog post on tips for navigating and downloading from BSP.

However, there are a number of VMware downloads that do NOT require an entitlement at all. After the exciting news from the VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) Division on our Desktop Hypervisor Products (Workstation Pro and Fusion Pro) being available, completely FREE for personal use, I wanted to highlight other popular VMware downloads that also do not require an entitlement and more importantly where to navigate within the BSP site to download.

To confirm the expected download behavior, I had setup a personal account which was part of the VMware Customer Connect (CC) to Broadcom Support Portal (BSP) migration, which I had to reset the password to complete my registration. If you did not receive the migration email, simply create a new account by registering for a free account on the Broadcom Support Portal (BSP).



Note: For first time users of BSP, you will be prompted to complete a quick one-time trade compliance verification before starting your download.

VMware Workstation

Navigation: My Downloads -> VMware Workstation Pro -> VMware Workstation Pro for Personal Use

-> -> Direct URL: https://support.broadcom.com/group/ecx/productdownloads?subfamily=VMware%20Workstation%20Pro

VMware Fusion

Navigation: My Downloads -> VMware Fusion -> VMware Fusion Pro for Personal Use

-> -> Direct URL: https://support.broadcom.com/group/ecx/productfiles?subFamily=VMware%20Fusion&displayGroup=VMware%20Fusion%2013%20Pro%20for%20Personal%20Use&release=13.5.2&os=&servicePk=520445&language=EN

VMware Remote Console (VMRC)

Navigation: My Downloads -> VMware vSphere -> vSphere Enterprise Plus -> Drivers & Tools and search for "VMware Remote Console"

-> -> -> and search for "VMware Remote Console" Direct URL: https://support.broadcom.com/group/ecx/productfiles?subFamily=VMware%20vSphere&displayGroup=VMware%20vSphere%20-%20Enterprise%20Plus&release=8.0&os=&servicePk=202628&language=EN

vCenter Converter

Navigation: My Downloads -> VMware vCenter converter- > Standard

-> > Direct URL: https://support.broadcom.com/group/ecx/productdownloads?subfamily=VMware%20vCenter%20converter

VMware Tools

Navigation: My Downloads -> VMware Tools

-> Direct URL: https://support.broadcom.com/group/ecx/productdownloads?subfamily=VMware%20Tools

ESXi Device Drivers

Navigation: My Downloads- > VMware vSphere -> vSphere Enterprise Plus -> Drivers & Tools

> -> -> Direct URL: https://support.broadcom.com/group/ecx/productfiles?subFamily=VMware%20vSphere&displayGroup=VMware%20vSphere%20-%20Enterprise%20Plus&release=8.0&os=&servicePk=202628&language=EN

ESXi Vendor ISOs

Navigation: My Downloads- > VMware vSphere -> vSphere Enterprise Plus -> Custom ISOs

> -> -> Direct URL: https://support.broadcom.com/group/ecx/productfiles?subFamily=VMware%20vSphere&displayGroup=VMware%20vSphere%20-%20Enterprise%20Plus&release=8.0&os=&servicePk=202628&language=EN

ESXi Vendor Add-Ons