No entitlements needed for these popular VMware downloads on Broadcom Support Portal (BSP)

As users are getting more familiar with the new Broadcom Support Portal (BSP), especially for downloading VMware software, an active entitlement is required for most downloads.
Note: If you are new to Broadcom Support Portal (BSP), be sure to check out my recent blog post on tips for navigating and downloading from BSP.
However, there are a number of VMware downloads that do NOT require an entitlement at all. After the exciting news from the VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) Division on our Desktop Hypervisor Products (Workstation Pro and Fusion Pro) being available, completely FREE for personal use, I wanted to highlight other popular VMware downloads that also do not require an entitlement and more importantly where to navigate within the BSP site to download.
To confirm the expected download behavior, I had setup a personal account which was part of the VMware Customer Connect (CC) to Broadcom Support Portal (BSP) migration, which I had to reset the password to complete my registration. If you did not receive the migration email, simply create a new account by registering for a free account on the Broadcom Support Portal (BSP).
Note: For first time users of BSP, you will be prompted to complete a quick one-time trade compliance verification before starting your download.
VMware Workstation
- Navigation: My Downloads->VMware Workstation Pro->VMware Workstation Pro for Personal Use
- Direct URL: https://support.broadcom.com/group/ecx/productdownloads?subfamily=VMware%20Workstation%20Pro
VMware Fusion
- Navigation: My Downloads->VMware Fusion->VMware Fusion Pro for Personal Use
- Direct URL: https://support.broadcom.com/group/ecx/productfiles?subFamily=VMware%20Fusion&displayGroup=VMware%20Fusion%2013%20Pro%20for%20Personal%20Use&release=13.5.2&os=&servicePk=520445&language=EN
VMware Remote Console (VMRC)
- Navigation: My Downloads-> VMware vSphere->vSphere Enterprise Plus->Drivers & Tools and search for "VMware Remote Console"
- Direct URL: https://support.broadcom.com/group/ecx/productfiles?subFamily=VMware%20vSphere&displayGroup=VMware%20vSphere%20-%20Enterprise%20Plus&release=8.0&os=&servicePk=202628&language=EN
vCenter Converter
- Navigation: My Downloads->VMware vCenter converter->Standard
- Direct URL: https://support.broadcom.com/group/ecx/productdownloads?subfamily=VMware%20vCenter%20converter
VMware Tools
- Navigation: My Downloads->VMware Tools
- Direct URL: https://support.broadcom.com/group/ecx/productdownloads?subfamily=VMware%20Tools
ESXi Device Drivers
- Navigation: My Downloads->VMware vSphere->vSphere Enterprise Plus->Drivers & Tools
- Direct URL: https://support.broadcom.com/group/ecx/productfiles?subFamily=VMware%20vSphere&displayGroup=VMware%20vSphere%20-%20Enterprise%20Plus&release=8.0&os=&servicePk=202628&language=EN
ESXi Vendor ISOs
- Navigation: My Downloads->VMware vSphere->vSphere Enterprise Plus->Custom ISOs
- Direct URL: https://support.broadcom.com/group/ecx/productfiles?subFamily=VMware%20vSphere&displayGroup=VMware%20vSphere%20-%20Enterprise%20Plus&release=8.0&os=&servicePk=202628&language=EN
ESXi Vendor Add-Ons
- Navigation: My Downloads->VMware vSphere->vSphere Enterprise Plus->OEM Addons
- Direct URL: https://support.broadcom.com/group/ecx/productfiles?subFamily=VMware%20vSphere&displayGroup=VMware%20vSphere%20-%20Enterprise%20Plus&release=8.0&os=&servicePk=202628&language=EN
Comments
Johannes says
During migration of my personal account from VMware to Broadcom, my last name containing a German umlaut was converted into „Ã¶" or something. The Trade Compliance Verification cannot be completed because of this illegal character, but the name also cannot be changed (read-only field in the profile), so (and presumably everyone with a non ASCII character in the first or last name) is blocked from downloading anything!
William Lam says
Yea, I ran into a simliar problem for my other personal account, my last name somehow got renamed to "(email)" and because it contain a special character, I couldn't complete the trade compliance. I know others have resolved this by reaching out to support and they can help remediate on the backend.
Nicholas Kulkarni says
Thanks William you are a lifesaver. 🙂
Are you aware that all acounts without a current support contract (even those of us with legacy perpetual licences) are not being migrated. Got this from Support yesterday.
"You contacted to know the site ID for the VMware account.
I would like to inform that the contract associated to the VMware account is expired, the license key will not be migrated to the Broadcom portal.
https://knowledge.broadcom.com/external/article/282163
Note:
Only license keys that have an active support contract will be brought over to Broadcom systems. After approximately Sunday, May 5, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. (PDT), if you have license keys associated with expired support contracts, you won’t have access to them in the Broadcom systems. If you require continued access to those licenses, please follow the instructions outlined in this knowledge base article to download these keys before 5:00 p.m. (PDT) on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.
Thank God I backed up my licence info a year or to ago because that instruction and deadline was never sent to us and the knowledge base article on how to do that is a 404 anyway.
William Lam says
Yes. This was communicated to all customers prior to Day 2 and that only active entitled licenses would be migrated. Customers were indeed recommended to backup any perpetual keys that have been expired in case they wanted to retain access.