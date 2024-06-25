Nested ESXi Virtual Appliance & USB Network Native Driver for ESXi for vSphere 8.0 Update 3

With the release of vSphere 8.0 Update 3 now generally available (release notes and direct download links below):

I know the first question I will get (which I already have already :P) is what about updated versions of the Nested ESXi Virtual Appliance and USB Network Native Driver for ESXi? 😅

You can find the newest versions of the Nested ESXi Virtual Appliance (8.0 Update 3) and the USB Network Native Driver for ESXi (1.15) on the VMware Flings Community (login is required), enjoy! 🥳