Nested ESXi Virtual Appliance & USB Network Native Driver for ESXi for vSphere 8.0 Update 3

With the release of vSphere 8.0 Update 3 now generally available (release notes and direct download links below):
- ESXi
- vCenter
I know the first question I will get (which I already have already :P) is what about updated versions of the Nested ESXi Virtual Appliance and USB Network Native Driver for ESXi? 😅
You can find the newest versions of the Nested ESXi Virtual Appliance (8.0 Update 3) and the USB Network Native Driver for ESXi (1.15) on the VMware Flings Community (login is required), enjoy! 🥳
Comments
mercindustries says
The latest USB NIC fling appears to be broken with the new ESXi release on my setup, tried manually setting NIC speed but it still shows up as disconnected. How should I attempt to troubleshoot the issue?
Rolled back to U2d and everything was working fine again.
William Lam says
Can you provide a vm-support bundle and what type of USB NIC (VID/DID) would be great?
Marcos Fernandez says
Same here.
USB NICs appear as down on 8.0 Update 3 with latest USB fling from the flings page (ESXi80U3-VMKUSB-NIC-FLING-75399077-component-24052746), reportedly as 1.1.4
Rolling back to 8.0 Update 2 restored functionality.
Marcos Fernandez says
I'm using 3x Cable Matters USB-A to 1GbE Adapter (CMI USB 101001000 LAN reported on the SSH console)
William Lam says
Can you provide support bundle post-upgrade?
Marcos Fernandez says
I've upgraded it again to create the support bundle. Same issue
Support bundle: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DA9508mLOyDfytEYh5keDkUddilMnuDG/view?usp=sharing
Ondra Ilcik says
Hello, I'm seeing similar issues since upgrade. It behaves like it's going up and down every second. Ping say's it's about 60% packet loss.
Network connectivity restored on virtual switch "vSwitch0", portgroups: "vspg-01g-v0101-vmk". Physical NIC vusb0 is up. Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 19:46:00 +0200
Lost network connectivity on virtual switch "vSwitch0". Physical NIC vusb0 is down. Affected portgroups:"vspg-01g-v0101-vmk". Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 19:45:59 +0200
Network connectivity restored on virtual switch "vSwitch0", portgroups: "vspg-01g-v0101-vmk". Physical NIC vusb0 is up. Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 19:45:58 +0200
Lost network connectivity on virtual switch "vSwitch0". Physical NIC vusb0 is down. Affected portgroups:"vspg-01g-v0101-vmk". Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 19:45:57 +0200
Network connectivity restored on virtual switch "vSwitch0", portgroups: "vspg-01g-v0101-vmk". Physical NIC vusb0 is up. Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 19:45:56 +0200
Lost network connectivity on virtual switch "vSwitch0". Physical NIC vusb0 is down. Affected portgroups:"vspg-01g-v0101-vmk". Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 19:45:55 +0200
Network connectivity restored on virtual switch "vSwitch0", portgroups: "vspg-01g-v0101-vmk". Physical NIC vusb0 is up. Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 19:45:54 +0200
Lost network connectivity on virtual switch "vSwitch0". Physical NIC vusb0 is down. Affected portgroups:"vspg-01g-v0101-vmk". Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 19:45:53 +0200
Network connectivity restored on virtual switch "vSwitch0", portgroups: "vspg-01g-v0101-vmk". Physical NIC vusb0 is up. Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 19:45:52 +0200
Lost network connectivity on virtual switch "vSwitch0". Physical NIC vusb0 is down. Affected portgroups:"vspg-01g-v0101-vmk". Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 19:45:51 +0200
Support bundle: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1B5f21QNdBcJBS_tSjvc-KxsQFhDFih3o/view?usp=sharing