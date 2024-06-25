WilliamLam.com

Nested ESXi Virtual Appliance & USB Network Native Driver for ESXi for vSphere 8.0 Update 3

7 Comments

With the release of vSphere 8.0 Update 3 now generally available (release notes and direct download links below):

I know the first question I will get (which I already have already :P) is what about updated versions of the Nested ESXi Virtual Appliance and USB Network Native Driver for ESXi? 😅

You can find the newest versions of the Nested ESXi Virtual Appliance (8.0 Update 3) and the USB Network Native Driver for ESXi (1.15) on the VMware Flings Community (login is required), enjoy! 🥳

Comments

  1. The latest USB NIC fling appears to be broken with the new ESXi release on my setup, tried manually setting NIC speed but it still shows up as disconnected. How should I attempt to troubleshoot the issue?

    Rolled back to U2d and everything was working fine again.

  2. Hello, I'm seeing similar issues since upgrade. It behaves like it's going up and down every second. Ping say's it's about 60% packet loss.
    Network connectivity restored on virtual switch "vSwitch0", portgroups: "vspg-01g-v0101-vmk". Physical NIC vusb0 is up. Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 19:46:00 +0200
    Lost network connectivity on virtual switch "vSwitch0". Physical NIC vusb0 is down. Affected portgroups:"vspg-01g-v0101-vmk". Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 19:45:59 +0200
    Network connectivity restored on virtual switch "vSwitch0", portgroups: "vspg-01g-v0101-vmk". Physical NIC vusb0 is up. Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 19:45:58 +0200
    Lost network connectivity on virtual switch "vSwitch0". Physical NIC vusb0 is down. Affected portgroups:"vspg-01g-v0101-vmk". Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 19:45:57 +0200
    Network connectivity restored on virtual switch "vSwitch0", portgroups: "vspg-01g-v0101-vmk". Physical NIC vusb0 is up. Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 19:45:56 +0200
    Lost network connectivity on virtual switch "vSwitch0". Physical NIC vusb0 is down. Affected portgroups:"vspg-01g-v0101-vmk". Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 19:45:55 +0200
    Network connectivity restored on virtual switch "vSwitch0", portgroups: "vspg-01g-v0101-vmk". Physical NIC vusb0 is up. Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 19:45:54 +0200
    Lost network connectivity on virtual switch "vSwitch0". Physical NIC vusb0 is down. Affected portgroups:"vspg-01g-v0101-vmk". Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 19:45:53 +0200
    Network connectivity restored on virtual switch "vSwitch0", portgroups: "vspg-01g-v0101-vmk". Physical NIC vusb0 is up. Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 19:45:52 +0200
    Lost network connectivity on virtual switch "vSwitch0". Physical NIC vusb0 is down. Affected portgroups:"vspg-01g-v0101-vmk". Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 19:45:51 +0200

    Support bundle: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1B5f21QNdBcJBS_tSjvc-KxsQFhDFih3o/view?usp=sharing

