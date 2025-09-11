My VCF 9 Lab Network Diagram

During VMware Explore, I had a request from an attendee who was interested in my physical networking and how it is all connected for my VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9.0 Lab setup. The network diagram below is based on the following VCF 9.0 Hardware BOM (Build-of-Material) and using the following network configuration with additional commentary on each connection in the write-up below.
Note: All green lines in the diagram above represent 10GbE network connectivity and all blue lines in the diagram above represent 2.5GbE network connectivity.
Port References:
- MikroTik (left to right): Port 1-5
- Sodola (left to right): Port 1-6
Port Connections:
- Port 1 on the MikroTik is connected to an Internet uplink
- This will be required if you need outbound connectivity for installing/pulling packages into your environment
- Port 2-4 on the MikroTik is connected to 3 x MS-A2 via the first 10GbE SFP+ port
- ESXi will detect the first SFP+ port at vmnic1
- Port 5 on the MikroTik is connected to Port 6 (10GbE SFP+) on the Sodola Switch
- This is configured as a Trunked VLAN (802.1Q) that will carry all VLANs that have been defined from the MikroTik
- Port 1 on the Sodola is connected to my iMac desktop
- This is configured as untagged VLAN and specifically the Management network so that I can access all systems
- Port 2 on the Sodola is connected an ASUS NUC 14
- This is configured as Trunked VLAN (802.1Q) for additional VCF Workload Domain Host
- Port 5 on the Sodola is connected to Synology NAS
- This is configured as Tagged VLAN for accessing VCF Offline Depot
- Port 3-4 on the Sodola is not in use for me and would be available for additional system expansion
