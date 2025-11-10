Quick Tip - VCF 9.0.1 upgrade files now available on Broadcom Support Portal (BSP)

When VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9.0.1 was initially released, some of the upgrade binary files were not published on the Broadcom Support Portal (BSP), but they were available when using the VCF Download Tool (VCFDT). For users that wish to manually download the VCF 9.0.1 installation and/or upgrade files from the BSP, they can now be accessed on the VCF 9.0.1 download section.



Note: VCFDT is the recommended method for downloading VCF software binaries and metadata, which will automatically build the required VCF software depot structure. If you manually download the binaries, ensure you also download the vcf-9.0.1.0-offline-depot-metadata.zip and place all binaries in the respective folders as outlined in my recent VCF Software Depot Structure Deep Dive for Installation & Upgrades. This method can also be used for VMUG Advantage users who have obtained their VCF Certification until 11/24, which is when we expect the new VCF licensing and download token generation to be available for VMUG Advantage users, which mirror the exact same experience as users with VCF entitlements.



In addition, to help users quickly identify the required VCF upgrade files, I have listed them below along with the direct download link from BSP for your convenience.