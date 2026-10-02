Automate Inventory of vSphere Supervisor Clusters & vSphere Kubernetes Service (VKS) Guest Clusters

As customers begin planning their upgrade to VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9.1, vSphere Supervisor and vSphere Kubernetes Service (VKS) have been coming up more frequently in upgrade discussions.

Before you can determine the applicable upgrade path, it is important to understand what has been deployed. Depending on your environment, you may have multiple vSphere Supervisor Clusters running different Supervisor versions, VKS Service versions, and VKS Guest Cluster versions, which can make gathering a complete inventory challenging.

To help simplify the collection of information, I have created a small PowerCLI script called Get-vSphereSupervisorAndVKSInventory.ps1 (I actually had to create the initial base with me verifying specific cmdlets to provide to AI because it went on wild tangent when asked to create me such a script) which will automatically inventory your vSphere Supervisor and VKS deployments. At first, I was hoping AI could