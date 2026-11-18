Introduced in VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9.0, the new vCenter Linking capability dramatically simplifies setup and management compared to its predecessor, Enhanced Linked Mode (ELM). While ELM provided a number of sub-capabilities (License & Tag synchronization), its biggest use by far was the ability for administrators to view and manage a collection of vCenter Server(s) using single login with the vSphere UI Client.

Although much of the initial focus around vCenter Linking has centered on full VCF deployments, the feature is actually a core VCF Operations capability. Because of this, it is available with both VMware vSphere Foundation (VVF) and VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) entitlements.

In my homelab, I normally run a single VCF Fleet deployment and have no real need for vCenter Linking. To see how straightforward the setup actually is, I decided to test it out using two vCenter Servers managed by a single VCF Operations instance using a VVF entitlement.

Prerequisites:

vCenter Server 9.0 or 9.1 and later (require minimum of 2 vCenter Servers and up to 15 per Config Max)

External Identity Provider (IdP) must be configured VCF deployments must configure VCF Single Sign-On (SSO) with common IdP using SAML2 or OIDC VVF deployments must configure individual vCenter Server(s) with common IdP using SAML2 or OIDC

I used Keycloak for my IdP setup and since it does not support SCIM, I had to manually publish the IdP user into vCenter Server before I could assign vSphere Permissions to the IdP user

Note: For additional info, please refer to vCenter Linking documentation

After deploying my two vCenter Servers (vc02 and vc03) along with VCF Operations and License Server 9.1.1, I applied a VVF entitlement as you can see from the screenshot below.



Next, login to VCF Operations and navigate to Administration > Configurations > vCenter Linking to create your vCenter Group and select your desired vCenter Server(s) to participate in vCenter Linking



Note: While you will be able to create a vCenter Group without configuring an external IdP, you will not be able to see inventory of your vCenter Server(s) until the IdP has been configured and you are logging in with an account that has permissions in both vCenter Server.

The vCenter Linking setup could not be easier and you will also see a task in each vCenter Server stating that linking has been enabled.



After granting vSphere Permissions to your IdP user, you can now login to either vCenter Server's vSphere UI and you should now see and manage the inventory across vCenter Server's within the vCenter Group that you had created!



While ELM can still be used, it has been deprecated since VCF 9.0 and will be removed in a future release. We highly encourage users to transition to the new vCenter Linking capability, which will provide a much better user experience, especially for those just requiring common inventory management using the vSphere UI. For customers with VCF entitlements, you will get the additional benefit of Tag synchronization across your vCenter Groups, which is also centrally managed using VCF Operations.