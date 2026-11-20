I have been extremely happy with my VCF 9.x Mini Rack Setup, which has served me well and continues to be rock solid across all versions of VCF 9.x! I knew having a compact monitor integrated into the rack would come in handy for debugging and troubleshooting, but I did not anticipate using it as often as I have, especially with the frequent rebuilds for testing and reproducing issues.



With that said, the main disadvantage of my current setup is that I need to connect the HDMI cable from the monitor to system I want to work with along with an external USB keyboard. I could have added a traditional KVM switch, but that would have required additional space that I simply did not have.

In recent years, modern KVM solutions like JetKVM and Comet Pro have emerged, which are super slick and something I have been keeping an eye on for some time. However, these solutions are designed for a single system, and while I could have purchased one for each of my Minisforum MS-A2 systems to simplify remote access, I would still have three separate KVM devices dangling off the back of the rack, making the setup less aesthetically pleasing, even if they were out of sight.

I recently came to learn that GL.iNet had released a new Comet KVM product earlier this Summer called the Comet X which was exactly what I had been waiting for!

While there was no Black Friday sale for the Comet X ($279), I did grab one on Amazon recently. It is a slightly more expensive solution, but I love how compact (1U) versus the 2U solution that I had with the fixed monitor and the screen is an actual touch screen, allowing you to physical switch the KVM using both the screen or physical button found on the front.



The Comet X Web UI is super intuitive, allows for a number of customizations including naming each KVM connection and even updating the background image that is displayed on the monitor when you tap the screen.



Another nice addition is that you can upload ISO images directly into Comet X, which can then be used by the virtual media mount without having to stream a mounted ISO from your local desktop. You have up to 60GB of storage space, which means you can store various ESX ISOs, Live CD or other operating systems, which can make it easy for quick reinstallation without having to locate the right USB key or creating a bootable image.

Couple of minor nits that I had with the Comet X ...