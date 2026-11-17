The VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) Upgrade Planner Tool is your one-stop shop for planning your VCF upgrade, whether you are coming from an existing vSphere-based environment or an existing VCF deployment.

The VCF Upgrade Planner Tool covers the most common upgrade scenarios, including scenarios where customers have already converged to a VCF 9.1.x Fleet and are looking to bring additional vSphere environments under a single VCF Fleet as new VCF Instances or Workload Domains.



While the tool covers many different deployment scenarios, there are some advanced scenarios that are not easily represented within the current VCF Upgrade Planner workflow. One such example is multiple vSphere environments sharing a common NSX Manager, where each vCenter Server is treated as a separate deployment, even though they share the same NSX infrastructure.

Technically speaking, this scenario is semi-covered by the VCF Upgrade Planner by using two separate workflows:

The first would be converging one of the vCenter Server to your initial VCF Instance that will form your VCF 9.1.x Fleet



The second would be importing the remainder vCenter Server(s) into your existing VCF 9.1.x Fleet as VCF Workload Domains.



One question that has come up recently from our field and partners is the overall end-to-end upgrade sequence for shared NSX deployments, including a few variations depending on the desired outcome.

Scenario 1)

Step 1 - Converge your first vCenter Server into a VCF Management Domain as a new VCF Fleet

Step 2 - Upgrade NSX 4.2.x to 9.1.x in the VCF Management Domain

Step 3 - Upgrade vCenter 8.0U3 to 9.1.x in the VCF Management Domain

Step 4 - Upgrade ESX 8.0U3 to 9.1.x in the VCF Management Domain

Step 5 - Import your remaining vCenter Server(s) into your existing VCF Fleet as a new VCF Workload Domain

Step 6 - Upgrade imported vCenter Server 8.0U3 to 9.1.x in VCF Workload Domain

Step 7 - Upgrade ESX 8.0U3 to 9.1.x managed by the imported vCenter Server in VCF Workload Domain

Step 8 - Complete NSX Upgrade by performing the NSX Upgrade Finalizer in VCF Management Domain

Scenario 2)

Step 1 - Converge your first vCenter Server into a VCF Management Domain as a new VCF Fleet

Step 2 - Upgrade NSX 4.2.x to 9.1.x in the VCF Management Domain

Step 3 - Upgrade vCenter 8.0U3 to 9.1.x in the VCF Management Domain

Step 4 - Upgrade ESX 8.0U3 to 9.1.x in the VCF Management Domain

Step 5 - Import your remaining vCenter Server(s) into your existing VCF Fleet as a new VCF Workload Domain

Note: See the additional details in Broadcom TechDocs for upgrading a shared NSX instance

The key difference between Scenario 1 and Scenario 2 is whether you complete the NSX upgrade by performing the NSX Upgrade Finalizer step, which requires all connected vCenter Servers and ESX hosts to be upgraded before the final step can be performed. While completing the NSX Upgrade Finalizer is not required to upgrade your vSphere environment to 9.1.x, you will NOT have access to the new NSX 9.1.x features until this step is completed, which requires all connected components to be upgraded.

For most customers upgrading from a shared NSX deployment, Scenario 1 will be the recommended workflow. However, there are use cases where Scenario 2 may be more appropriate, especially when an imported VCF Workload Domain is planned for decommissioning at a later date. In the meantime, customers can still benefit from VCF Fleet Management without having to complete the remaining upgrades.