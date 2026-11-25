vSphere Configuration Profiles (VCP) is becoming the de facto standard for managing configuration across ESX hosts within a vSphere Cluster using a modern, desired state approach. Since its introduction back in vSphere 8.0, VCP has come a long way, and with many of the initial configuration gaps with traditional vSphere Host Profiles now addressed, VCP is now ready for prime time!

With the latest VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9.1.2 release, it was really cool to see that we have extended the traditional ESX Scripted Installation, commonly referred to as ESX Kickstart, to support the use of a VCP desired specification. This can help organizations significantly reduce or even completely eliminate the long list of imperative configuration commands typically found in an ESX Kickstart script, which needs to be maintained from release to release.

As someone who has worked with ESX Kickstart for almost two decades now, I know firsthand how daunting it can be to touch existing automation that just works, let alone figure out how best to transition your existing host configurations to a more modern approach using VCP. I have been working closely with the Engineering team to share the various ways customers use ESX Kickstart today to ensure that their existing host configurations can also be managed using VCP.

Having also played with early versions of this solution, I wanted to share some practical tips on how you can quickly get started with this new capability and plan your transition to VCP with minimal disruption to your existing automation.

Note: This article assumes you already have experience with ESX Kickstart and focuses specifically on the new capability of using VCP with ESX Kickstart. If you are new to automating ESX installation and configuration, especially on bare-metal systems, the new Zero Touch Provisioning (ZTP) capability introduced with VCF 9.1 might also be of interest.

Requirements:

VVF or VCF 9.1.2 or newer deployment

Existing ESX Kickstart infrastructure (PXE/UEFI)

Hardware UUID of physical ESX host to be installed

The easiest way to construct your VCP specification for use with ESX Kickstart is to take an existing ESX 9.1.2 host that has been configured with all your desired configurations and export the VCP specification from that host. This can serve as your baseline VCP specification, which you can then further customize as needed.

For my testing, I have found the most efficient way to play with this new capability is to leverage a neat feature that I wrote about back in 2023 using Nested ESX and the VirtualEFI boot capability. This dramatically simplifies the infrastructure requirements for ESX Kickstart, requiring nothing more than a basic web server to host the ESX Kickstart configuration file, the VCP specification (JSON) and the ESX installation files.

Step 1 - Download the ESX 9.1.2 ISO from Broadcom Support Portal (BSP) or by using VCF Download Tool (VCFDT) and extract the contents onto a web server that the Nested ESX host will be able to reach via HTTP. In my example, the web server is on 192.168.30.29 and extracted ISO content is stored at the root of the web server under /esx912

You will need to remove the "forward slash" from /esx912/efi/boot/boot.cfg configuration and update both the prefix to point your ESX software directory and the kernelopt for your ESX Kickstart file, which I have also stored on the root of the web server but it can be any other directory of your choice.

bootstate=0 title=Loading ESXi installer timeout=5 prefix=http://192.168.30.29/esx912 kernel=b.b00 kernelopt=ks=http://192.168.30.29/ks.cfg modules=jumpstrt.gz --- useropts.gz --- features.gz --- k.b00 --- uc_intel.b00 --- uc_amd.b00 --- uc_hygon.b00 --- vmx.v00 --- vim.v00 --- tpm.v00 --- sb.v00 --- s.v00 --- atlantic.v00 --- bcm_mpi3.v00 --- bnxtnet.v00 --- bnxtroce.v00 --- cndi_igc.v00 --- elxnet.v00 --- i40en.v00 --- iavmd.v00 --- icen.v00 --- igbn.v00 --- intelgpi.v00 --- ionic_cl.v00 --- ionic_en.v00 --- irdman.v00 --- iser.v00 --- ixgben.v00 --- lpfc.v00 --- lpnic.v00 --- lsi_mr3.v00 --- lsi_msgp.v00 --- lsi_msgp.v01 --- ne1000.v00 --- nenic_en.v00 --- nenic.v00 --- nfnic.v00 --- nhpsa.v00 --- nipmi.v00 --- nmlx5_cc.v00 --- nmlx5_co.v00 --- nmlx5_rd.v00 --- ntg3.v00 --- nvme_pci.v00 --- nvmerdma.v00 --- nvmetcp.v00 --- nvmxnet3.v00 --- nvmxnet3.v01 --- pvscsi.v00 --- qat.v00 --- qcnic.v00 --- qedentv.v00 --- qedrntv.v00 --- qfle3.v00 --- qfle3f.v00 --- qfle3i.v00 --- rdmahl.v00 --- rshim_ne.v00 --- rshim.v00 --- sfvmk.v00 --- smartpqi.v00 --- vmkata.v00 --- vmksdhci.v00 --- vmkusb.v00 --- vmw_ahci.v00 --- bmcal.v00 --- clusters.v00 --- crx.v00 --- drivervm.v00 --- btldr.v00 --- dvfilter.v00 --- esx_ui.v00 --- esxupdt.v00 --- tpmesxup.v00 --- weaselin.v00 --- xorg.v00 --- esxio_co.v00 --- infravis.v00 --- loadesx.v00 --- hpv2_hps.v00 --- intelv2_.v00 --- lsiv2_dr.v00 --- nvme_pci.v01 --- oem_dell.v00 --- oem_leno.v00 --- smartpqi.v01 --- native_m.v00 --- nsx_pyth.v01 --- podvm_ro.v00 --- qlnative.v00 --- trx.v00 --- vcls_pod.v00 --- vdfs.v00 --- vds_vsip.v00 --- vmware_e.v00 --- vmware_f.v00 --- hbrsrv.v00 --- vsan.v00 --- vsanheal.v00 --- vsanmgmt.v00 --- tools.t00 --- qp_esx_d.v00 --- nsx_adf.v00 --- nsx_cfga.v00 --- nsx_cont.v00 --- nsx_cpp_.v00 --- nsx_esx_.v00 --- nsx_expo.v00 --- nsx_head.v00 --- nsx_host.v00 --- nsx_moni.v00 --- nsx_mpa.v00 --- nsx_nest.v00 --- nsx_neto.v00 --- nsx_opsa.v00 --- nsx_plat.v00 --- nsx_prot.v00 --- nsx_prox.v00 --- nsx_pyth.v00 --- nsx_pyth.v02 --- nsx_scx.v00 --- nsx_sfhc.v00 --- nsx_shar.v00 --- nsx_snpr.v00 --- nsxcli.v00 --- vsipfwli.v00 --- gc.v00 --- imgdb.tgz --- basemisc.tgz --- resvibs.tgz --- esxiodpt.tgz --- imgpayld.tgz build=9.1.2-0.25946735 updated=0

Step 2 - Create your ESX Kickstart configuration file (ks.cfg), which can either be 1:1 mapping to an ESX installation or you could have a generic kickstart file and handle the host specific settings within the VCP specification, which we will cover later in this blog post.

You will notice the new installdesiredstate --desiredconfig stanza, which instructs ESX to use VCP during installation, along with the required %pre section, which is responsible for fetching the VCP specification (.tgz) file and saving it locally as desired_state.tgz. The filename must match exactly for this to work.

vmaccepteula installdesiredstate --desiredconfig install --firstdisk --overwritevmfs reboot ### THIS IS REQUIRED ### %pre --interpreter=busybox wget http://192.168.30.29/esx06.vcf.lab.tgz -O /desired_state.tgz

While I do not have a network entry, since I have DHCP running in my lab environment, initial networking must be available either statically defined or via DHCP, but it will not be able to use the network definition from your VCP specification as it will need networking to download the VCP configuration before it is applied.

Note: The VCP specification is applied as part of running the %firstbboot and users can have a hybrid scenario where existing imperative commands continue to run as part of the %post section.

Step 3 - Deploy an ESX 9.1.2 host (this can be physical or nested) and add that to a new vSphere Cluster with VCP enabled along with your desired configuration changes. Select the vSphere Cluster and navigate to Configure > Desired State > Configuration > Settings and Export Reference Host Configuration and save that to your desktop.



Here is a sample extracted VCP extract-1795547854661-reference-esx-host.json which is comprised of following three sections:

profile - All configurations settings that will apply globally

- All configurations settings that will apply globally metadata - Metadata information from your reference ESX host

- Metadata information from your reference ESX host host-specific - Host specific configurations identified by host hardware UUID

As mentioned earlier, you have some flexibility when using VCP-based ESX Kickstart. Since most of the heavy lifting is now done within the VCP specification, you no longer need to maintain a per-host ESX Kickstart file, which is a fairly common deployment model today. Instead, you can use a single, generic ESX Kickstart file that loads a VCP specification and leverage the host-specific section within the specification to define per-host configurations, such as IP addresses and FQDNs.

The host-specific section is defined as a JSON map or dictionary of ESX host hardware UUID that contains the specific settings that should be applied to a particular ESX host while the profile above are all the common settings. In this example, I am going to modify the extracted VCP which has a reference host of esx05.vcf.lab and I will use it to create a VCP specification for new ESX host (esx06.vcf.lab) and change a few properties like default root password as well as the IP Address/FQDN of VMkernel interface.

Note: If you are using my Nested ESX Appliance as a reference host, ensure you remove the NestedCustomizationSetup advanced setting entry as this will throw an error as it is an unknown setting to VCP.

Here is a sample of the modified VCP new-vcp-based-on-reference-esx-host.json with the changes. You can certainly add, remove or modify other parameters directly within the VCP specification, but I would recommend using the VCP Configuration UI within vCenter Server to configure the majority of your settings and only updating the parameter values after exporting the specification. This helps ensure that your VCP specification conforms to the expected schema.

If you are deploying ESX on physical hardware, you can typically retrieve the hardware UUID from your out-of-band (OOB) management system, such as iDRAC or iLO. However, if you are using Nested ESX for testing purposes, we will need to use a fixed BIOS UUID so that we can construct our VCP specification prior to performing the ESX installation.

Step 4 - Create an empty VM using the latest VM Compatibility, select Other for the Guest OS Family and VMware ESXi 9.0 or later for the Guest OS Version, along with your desired compute and storage resources. Ensure that you enable Hardware virtualization under the vCPU configuration and that you have also satisfied the Nested ESX Networking Requirements.



After the VM has been created, we will generate a UUID that will be used as the BIOS UUID for the ESX VM for us to identify within our VCP specification. You can use a UUID generator website or generate one using PowerShell or any other language. In addition, we also need to append two VM Advanced Settings as outlined in Nested ESX with VirtualEFI Boot blog post pointing to our webserver that is hosting the ESX 9.1.2 software and the EFI boot image.

Below is a PowerCLI snippet that uses the vSphere API to apply the $uuid, $bootProtocol and $bootUri values to the Nested ESX VM that we created earlier, please adjust these accordingly to your enviornment.

$vm = Get-Vm esx06 $uuid = "a020ff1d-0a01-4688-91fb-93afd775638a" $bootProtocol = "httpv4" $bootUri = "http://192.168.30.29/esx912/efi/boot/bootx64.efi" $spec = New-Object VMware.Vim.VirtualMachineConfigSpec $spec.uuid = $uuid $task = $vm.ExtensionData.ReconfigVM_Task($spec) $task1 = Get-Task -Id ("Task-$($task.value)") $task1 | Wait-Task | Out-Null $vm | New-AdvancedSetting -Name "networkBootProtocol" -Value $bootProtocol -Confirm:$false $vm | New-AdvancedSetting -Name "networkBootUri" -Value $bootUri -Confirm:$false

You can repeat this step for deploying additional ESX Hosts using a single VCP specification as long as you encode the correct UUID into the file.

Step 5 - Once you have your final VCP specification, we need to package it using the expected file and directory structure so that ESX can properly process and apply the desired configuration during installation. Run the following commands to create the required directory structure, copy the VCP specification using the expected filename and package everything into a compressed tar archive.

mkdir -p etc/vmware

cp new-vcp-based-on-reference-esx-host.json etc/vmware/desired_configuration.json

tar -cvzf esx06.vcf.lab.tgz etc

Transfer the compressed tar archive onto your web server, this should be in the same path as referenced in the ESX Kickstart script as described in Step 2.

Step 6 - Power on the ESX VM (or physical ESX host) and it should automatically boot from the configured URI for your ESX EFI image that hosted on your web server. Networking should automatically get configured either via static assignment from the ESX Kickstart or via DHCP and then it should fetch the ESX Kickstart which will then download the VCP specification and if all goes well, you should have a fully configured ESX host using VCP!



I had my fair share of typos or using the wrong VCP spec, so I got pretty good at troubleshooting with the help from Engineering of course! All VCP log entries will be in /var/log/syslog.log on the ESX host which can be used debug VCP issues.

To check whether the ESX host attempted VCP configuration, search for the following "Bootstrap host using" string:

2026-11-24T23:20:43.845Z -INFO ConfigStore 132520 [esx@4413] [ConfigStore:1c0e3fd680] Bootstrap host using configuration document {/etc/vmware/host_configuration.json}

To check whether the ESX host had successfully applied VCP configuration, search for the following "Bootstrap host with" string:

2026-11-24T23:15:52Z -INFO ConfigStore 132520 [esx@4413] applyconfig:226 Bootstrap host with configuration completed, status=0

The important thing to look for is whether the status code returns 0, which mean success. If you see a status of 1, it means something went wrong and you now need to look slightly above that line to see what may have gone wrong. For example, if you specified an incorrect VMkernel interface that does not exists, then you would see something like following:

2026-11-24T23:40:13.437Z -ERROR ConfigStore 132547 [esx@4413] [ConfigStore:80953c0680] Failed to validate boot configuration document: {"errors":[{"path":"/esx/network/vmknics/1/ip/ipv6","messages":[{"vibId":"","errId":"com.vmware.esx.settings.validation.missing.required.property","er rArgs":["ipv6"]}]},{"path":"/esx/network/vmknics/1/mac_from_user","messages":[{"vibId":"","errId":"com.vmware.esx.settings.validation.union-case-without-union-tag","errArgs":["mac_mode","USER_DEFINED"]}]},{"path":"/esx/network/vmknics/1/mac_mode","messages":[{"vibId":"","errId":"com.v mware.esx.settings.validation.missing.required.property","errArgs":["mac_mode"]}]},{"path":"/esx/network/vmknics/1/ip/ipv6_enabled","messages":[{"vibId":"","errId":"com.vmware.esx.settings.validation.missing.required.property","errArgs":["ipv6_enabled"]}]},{"path":"/esx/network/vmknic s/1/ip/dhcp_dns","messages":[{"vibId":"","errId":"com.vmware.esx.settings.validation.missing.required.property","errArgs":["dhcp_dns"]}]},{"path":"/esx/network/vmknics/0/mac_from_user","messages":[{"vibId":"","errId":"com.vmware.esx.settings.validation.missing.union-case-property","er rArgs":["mac_mode","USER_DEFINED"]}]},{"path":"/esx/network/vmknics/1/ip/dhcp","messages":[{"vibId":"","errId":"com.vmware.esx.settings.validation.missing.required.property","errArgs":["dhcp"]}]},{"path":"/esx/network/vmknics/1/net_stack_instance_key","messages":[{"vibId":"","errId":" com.vmware.esx.settings.validation.missing.required.property","errArgs":["net_stack_instance_key"]}]},{"path":"/esx/network/vmknics/1/enabled","messages":[{"vibId":"","errId":"com.vmware.esx.settings.validation.missing.required.property","errArgs":["enabled"]}]},{"path":"/esx/network/ vmknics/1/port_connection_type","messages":[{"vibId":"","errId":"com.vmware.esx.settings.validation.missing.required.property","errArgs":["port_connection_type"]}]}]} 2026-11-24T23:40:13Z -INFO ConfigStore 132547 [esx@4413] applyconfig:226 Bootstrap host with configuration completed, status=1

Yes, the logging is certainly a bit verbose, as it appears to be validating against the VCP schema, and depending on the issue, it may not always be obvious what the actual "fix" is. This is an area where I have already shared feedback with Engineering, as there is certainly room for improvement. This is also why I recommend using the VCP UI in vCenter Server to configure as many of your desired settings and values as possible, leaving only minor adjustments to the values after exporting the VCP specification to help ensure a smoother experience.

It would certainly be nice to have a more intuitive way to validate a VCP specification against the expected schema without requiring a vCenter Server ... maybe something we could look into 😀

Note: When a VCP configuration fails to apply successfully where status=1, the ESX host will not contain the expected networking and/or credentials. Assuming it is on network, there will NOT be a password set, it is empty (just hit return) in case you need to login to the ESX DCUI to enable ESX Console or SSH for debugging.