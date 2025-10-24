Quick Tip - Deploy OVF/OVA with Basic Authentication Endpoint

As part of rebuilding my VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) 9.0.1 environment, a refresh of my VCF (Offline) Software Depot was needed to include the latest 9.0.1 binaries including various OVF/OVAs like Data Services Manager (DSM).

My VCF Software Depot has been configured with basic authentication, which is a requirement for the VCF Installer. This meant before I can import the DSM OVA into vCenter Server, I typically would need to download a local copy of the OVA, which got me thinking about this workflow ...

Can an OVF/OVA be deployed directly from a web server that requires basic authentication? 🤔

While I have imported numerous OVF/OVAs that were hosted on a web server, none that I could recall that contains authentication and more importantly, does vCenter Server even support this scenario?

I started my experimentation by using OVFTool and augmenting my deploy_data_services_manager.sh script to reference the URL where my DSM OVA was hosted. With the help from ChatGPT, I found that I could encode the basic auth (username and password) into the URL and while not the most secure, it would at least give me a chance to test whether this would even work. At first, it failed since I provided the URL encoding and then I thought maybe I just need to provide the username/password as-is and OVFTool will magically perform the encoding and that worked! ✅

The next experiment was to use this same URL within the vSphere UI and that also worked! ✅



Note: I did try to omitting the password from the URL and that eventually lead to an HTTP 401 error, so both username and password must be included in the URL.

Lastly, I wanted to also try HTTPS with basic auth and that nicely prompted to verify the self-signed TLS certificate and after doing so, that also worked! ✅



I never really had a need to deploy an OVF/OVA from a basic auth endpoint, but it is really good to know there is still a viable workaround if this is needed!