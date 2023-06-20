Removable drive tray accessory for Supermicro SYS-E302-12x fanless chassis

For those in the market for a small form factor (SFF) Supermicro kit, you might be interested in a new removable drive tray accessory that I was just made aware by the Supermicro team. This new removal drive tray is only compatible with the new Supermicro SYS-E302-12x fanless chassis, which is the foundational chassis for a number of recent offerings from Supermicro including:

Note: I also wrote about the SYS-E302-12D last year, which you can read the full review HERE.

Here are a few pictures that was provided to me by Supermicro on what the drive tray looks like both from the side and top:

The drive tray will support both a 7mm or 8.5mm drive and will be one of the accessories that you can either purchase directly from Supermicro or one of their many authorized resellers.



The drive tray also reminded me of the removable M.2 NVMe to PCIed enclosure by Icy Dock in case you have a kit that supports full PCIe slot which is quite nice for hot-plug/remove capabilities.