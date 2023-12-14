VMware Flings are back!

In addition to the big announcements from yesterday on major simplification of the new VMware by Broadcom offers and licensing model and the new chapter for the VMware Desktop Hypervisor products, I have one more piece of exciting news that I would like to share with our users, just in time for the holidays! 🎁

I am thrilled to announced that the VMware Cloud Division (VCF) has re-launched VMware Flings or rather VMware by Broadcom Flings! 🥳



As shared back in October, the VMware Flings website was taken down unexpectedly. As someone who has been heavily involved with the program for over 12 years now and have released more than a dozen Flings myself, I can certainly understand the concerns from our community on the future of the Flings program and whether this was a result of VMware being acquired by Broadcom.

While at the time, I could not share any details, we have been working behind the scenes with our leadership within the newly formed VMware Cloud Foundation division to ensure that the Flings program continues to live on! We know how important the Flings program has been for our community and it also provides a fantastic opportunity for Engineering and other folks within the company to share early and new innovations that can help our customers better consume and operation VMware by Broadcom products.

The new VMware by Broadcom Flings is now hosted on the VMTN Community forum which you can access by going to https://communities.vmware.com/t5/Flings/ct-p/77 or by visiting this short URL: vmwa.re/flings

As part of the initial re-launch of the VMware by Broadcom Flings, we have started off by listing the most popular Flings by downloads as these have been the most requested. Each Fling will have a download link(s) and a dedicated VMTN Community board, where users can discuss and share feedback with the community and Fling authors. We also have a General Flings discussion board, which is brand new for folks to bring up general topics around the Flings program or improvements or feature requests you would like to see.

While not all Flings are currently listed, we will continue to update the page with additional Flings based on our assessment from both the maintainers and interests from the community, so stay tuned for more updates in the new year. Internally, we still have a few processes that we need to iron out, you know with legal and such but we will have updated guidance for those within VMware by Broadcom that is interested in updating and/or releasing new VMware by Broadcom Flings, so look out for some internal communication on that front.

If you have any feedback or comments regarding the renewed Flings program, feel free to leave a comment. I plan to be even more involved with the Flings program within the VCF division and I look forward to even more new innovations that will be released from within our division and other VMware by Broadcom divisions!