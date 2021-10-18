Direct on-demand URLs for all VMworld 2021 Sessions

The VMworld 2021 on-demand video library is now available for anyone to watch, simply login with your free VMworld account.
I have already watched over a dozen+ session and I am finding more sessions that I need to add to my watch queue. One thing that I wish the VMworld portal provided was a simple way to view all breakout sessions in a single (non-dynamic) flat list that I could quickly get a glance at to decide which sessions I might be interested in.
Although I appreciate the enhancements that have been made to the VMworld portal over the years, I still find the "infinite scroll" results to be quite annoying and it makes it very difficult to organically discover new sessions and topics that I may not have come across.
I decided to create a quick Github page that would simply summarize all VMworld 2021 breakout sessions by their Category, Session Code, Session Name, VMworld on-demand URL link and Session Speakers. This should make it very easier to search for a specific session, topic or speaker and jump straight to the VMworld on-demand link, which will require a VMworld account to view the session. There are no offline viewing options, you must login to view the content from the VMworld site.
You can access the github page at: http://vmwa.re/vmworld2021
Note: VMware Code Connect sessions are expected to be available for viewing in the next 3-4 weeks and these will be posted on the VMware Code YouTube channel. Once those videos are out, I will see if I can get the list and also update the repo, so you have a single place to find all VMworld content.
Comments
🎃💉dɛnɪs foʊʃeɪ💉🎃 (@DennisFaucher) says
Thank you William. Very helpful.
Tom Miller says
William, THANKS FOR YOUR HARD WORK! Much appreciated.
Akuavi says
Thank you William. Always much appreciated your dedication to the community.
Robert Heber says
Hello William, thanks a lot, it's really great.
Could you please check where could found this missing session "Want to deploy your SDDCLab in about an hour? [VMTN3192] by Luis Chanu and Rutger Blom"?