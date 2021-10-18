Direct on-demand URLs for all VMworld 2021 Sessions

The VMworld 2021 on-demand video library is now available for anyone to watch, simply login with your free VMworld account.

I have already watched over a dozen+ session and I am finding more sessions that I need to add to my watch queue. One thing that I wish the VMworld portal provided was a simple way to view all breakout sessions in a single (non-dynamic) flat list that I could quickly get a glance at to decide which sessions I might be interested in.

Although I appreciate the enhancements that have been made to the VMworld portal over the years, I still find the "infinite scroll" results to be quite annoying and it makes it very difficult to organically discover new sessions and topics that I may not have come across.

I decided to create a quick Github page that would simply summarize all VMworld 2021 breakout sessions by their Category, Session Code, Session Name, VMworld on-demand URL link and Session Speakers. This should make it very easier to search for a specific session, topic or speaker and jump straight to the VMworld on-demand link, which will require a VMworld account to view the session. There are no offline viewing options, you must login to view the content from the VMworld site.

You can access the github page at: http://vmwa.re/vmworld2021

Note: VMware Code Connect sessions are expected to be available for viewing in the next 3-4 weeks and these will be posted on the VMware Code YouTube channel. Once those videos are out, I will see if I can get the list and also update the repo, so you have a single place to find all VMworld content.